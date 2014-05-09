UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Unilever Indonesia spent 180 billion rupiah ($15.6 million) on capital expenditure in the first quarter of this year, or around 18 percent of its full-year target, its corporate secretary was quoted as saying by Kontan newspaper.
The consumer goods firm used the funds to boost production capacity and increase distribution. The firm recorded a quarterly net profit of 1.36 trillion rupiah, down 5 percent from the same period last year, although net sales grew 15 percent to 8.7 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources