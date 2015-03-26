Bakrie family-controlled PT Visi Media Asia Tbk will launch a new television sports channel by the name of Sport One in the fourth quarter of 2015, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Neil Tobing.

Visi Media currently operates two TV stations focusing on entertainment and news.

The firm plans to spend up to 600 billion rupiah ($46.22 million) for capital expenditure this year.

($1 = 12,982.0000 rupiah)