BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
PT Visi Media Asia has secured a $230 million loan from Credit Suisse AG with a 4-year tenure to pay its $80 million debt to Deutsche AG in Hong Kong due by February, and for working capital, Corporate Secretary Neil Tobing said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
ABUJA, March 11 Nigeria's financial and telecoms regulator said it agreed on Friday with local banks to end the prospect of receivership for mobile operator Etisalat Nigeria, which has missed a payment on a $1.2 billion loan.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.