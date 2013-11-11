PT Visi Media Asia has secured a $230 million loan from Credit Suisse AG with a 4-year tenure to pay its $80 million debt to Deutsche AG in Hong Kong due by February, and for working capital, Corporate Secretary Neil Tobing said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

