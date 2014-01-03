PT Intermedia Capital, a unit of Bakrie family-controlled Visi Media Asia, plans to sell 15 percent of its enlarged share capital via an initial public offering (IPO) in the first quarter of 2014, said Neil Tobing, Visi Media's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia)

