German carmaker Volkswagen AG plans to build a factory worth $140 million in Cikarang in 2015, said Jonas Cendana, a director at Volkswagen Indonesia.

He added that the plan to build the factory, which was scheduled to come up this year, has been delayed due to the weakening of rupiah against the euro and political uncertainty. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)