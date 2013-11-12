UPDATE 4-Canada's banks set up fund to finance small businesses
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comments from former CPPIB CEO Mark Wiseman)
Motorcycle financing company PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha , a unit of lender PT Bank International Indonesia , plans to issue bonds of 2.5 trillion rupiah ($216.26 million) in early 2014, said Chief Executive Djaja Suryanto. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by xxxx)
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comments from former CPPIB CEO Mark Wiseman)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces redemption of senior bank notes due June 1, 2017
* Gain capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results