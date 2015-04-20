UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Wilmar Group plans to invest $1 billion to develop palm-oil-based industry in the Maloy Special Economic Zone in East Kalimantan, Bisnis Indonesia reported on Monday, quoting Wilmar Group Indonesia Commissioner Tumanggor.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.