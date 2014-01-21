Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk expects 2014 revenue to grow 30-40 percent from last year's target of 1.6 trillion rupiah ($132.12 million), boosted by strong demand during the 2014 general election, said Corporate Secretary Surjanto Yasaputera, as quoted by Kontan.

The firm forecasts cigarette sales in 2014 to grow 30 percent from last year's target of between 2.4 billion and 2.5 billion sticks.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,110 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)