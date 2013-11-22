UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur expects 2014 cigarette sales to reach about 2.15 trillion rupiah ($183.72 million), up 30 percent from this year's target, said corporate secretary Surjanto Yasaputera.
The company also plans to spend 80 billion rupiah on capital expenditure next year, less than this year's capex of 100 billion rupiah.
Wismilak booked third quarter net profit of 110.77 billion rupiah, up 107 percent from last year's 53.02 billion rupiah, boosted by revenue that grew 61 percent to 1.19 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11702.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources