Telecom operator PT XL Axiata has secured loans from Singapore's DBS Bank Ltd totalling $300 million with three-year tenures to refinance debt and finance capital expenditure, said corporate secretary Murni Nurdini.

The firm reported total debt of 29.36 trillion rupiah ($2.40 billion) as of September 2013, the Investor Daily reports.

($1 = 12,235 rupiah)