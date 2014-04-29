Telecom firm PT XL Axiata Tbk aims for an addition of 10 million smartphone users this year, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer Kencono Wibowo was quoted as saying by Investor Daily.

The firm currently has 11 million smartphone users and has invited Samsung to a new bundle offer for its users.

