Indonesian telecommunication company PT XL Axiata Tbk plans to restructure its $1.5 billion loan, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Finance Director Mohamed Adlan.

Adlan said he will propose to the lenders converting the loans to rupiah or stretching the tenure.

About $900 million of the loan matures in 2017, the newspaper wrote without giving details of the rest.

