Indonesian telecommunication company PT XL Axiata Tbk expects a 7 percent increase in revenue to 25.1 trillion rupiah ($1.95 billion) in 2015 compared with a year earlier, said co-CEO Dian Siswarini. (Bisnis Indonesia)

