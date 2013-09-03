UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo expects to complete construction of three new factories in Purwakarta, West Java and Pasuruan, East Java, worth between 300 billion Indonesian rupiah and 400 billion Indonesian rupiah, by December, the company said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources