UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Indonesian unit of Japanese drink maker Yakult, PT Yakult Indonesia Persada, plans to invest $25 million to boost production capacity at its factory in Mojokerto, East Java, to up to 4 million bottles a day from the current 1.2 million bottles, within the next five years, said Managing Director Indra Tjahjono.
The company also owns a factory in Sukabumi, West Java, with a capacity of 3.6 million bottles per day. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources