The Indonesian unit of Japanese drink maker Yakult, PT Yakult Indonesia Persada, plans to invest $25 million to boost production capacity at its factory in Mojokerto, East Java, to up to 4 million bottles a day from the current 1.2 million bottles, within the next five years, said Managing Director Indra Tjahjono.

The company also owns a factory in Sukabumi, West Java, with a capacity of 3.6 million bottles per day. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

