JAKARTA Feb 8 PT Lippo Karawaci may split off its hospital division into a separate unit to prepare for an IPO or a strategic investment, its top executive said, as Indonesia's biggest property firm by market value seeks funds to expand in the growing healthcare industry.

The comments by Ketut Budi Wijaya are his first about the division, Siloam Hospitals, since sources told Reuters last August that Lippo was in talks to sell a stake in Siloam, drawing the interest of private equity firms like KKR & Co and Blackstone.

Indonesia, Asia's third-largest economy, is expected to increase medical spending sharply as its rising middle class drives growth in the sector over the coming years.

Private equity firms are betting that growing numbers of patients in Indonesia and other emerging markets in Asia will be willing to pay more for private healthcare as their disposable incomes rise.

"It's a sexy story," Wijaya, president-director of Lippo Karawaci, told Reuters in an interview.

"In the long term, as the hospital division gets bigger, it must be a separate unit with Lippo still the major shareholder ... We're considering spinning it off, either for a partnership or an IPO," Wijaya said.

He declined to provide a timeframe, names of potential investors or other details. Indonesia allows foreign investors to own up to two-thirds of a hospital operator.

Lippo expects Siloam to have annual revenue of $500 million to $600 million in 2015, Wijaya said, more than double the $206 million in revenue the company has forecast for 2012. It expects Siloam's margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 25 percent in 2015, Wijaya said, without providing the current figure.

It plans to build 20 hospitals worth a total of $500 million by 2015 in Indonesia, he said, adding to the 13 hospitals it runs now. Siloam is Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator.

Indonesia has six hospital beds for every 10,000 people, less than 41 beds in China and nine in India, according to a study conducted for Lippo, indicating large potential for healthcare investment.

But Indonesia also faces a shortage of doctors, as it does not allow foreigners to practice medicine in the country, leading to higher wages and adding to expansion costs. It has 29 doctors for every 100,000 people, well below 138 doctors in China and 60 in India, according to Lippo's data.

"This has been an ongoing issue," Wijaya said. "It has become an acute problem ... as the demand is huge but the supply is limited," he said, speaking at a Lippo office overlooking the company's $2.5 billion high-end property project in South Jakarta.

Lippo, which is controlled by the billionaire Riady family, also plans to build 15 shopping malls worth a combined $500 million by 2015, he said. (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Chris Gallagher)