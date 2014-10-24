JAKARTA Oct 24 Indonesia's internet and cable operator PT First Media Tbk sets offering price of its shares in PT Link Net Tbk lower than its initial range.

The company sets price at 6,000 rupiah ($0.4975) a share, it said in a filing to Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday, lower than the initial price range of 6,200-6,700 rupiah announced on Oct. 13.

The company is selling 334.69 million shares, equivalent to an 11 percent stake in Link Net, which will raise about 2 trillion rupiah for First Media. Other shareholder of Link Net, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners also selling its shares in the company. (1 US dollar = 12,060 rupiah) (Reporting By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)