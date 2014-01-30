Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
JAKARTA Jan 30 Indonesia has approved plans for initial public offerings for two state-owned plantation firms this year, Coordinating Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa said on Thursday.
The firms are PT Perkebunan Nusantara V (PTPN 5) and PT Perkebunan Nusantara VII (PTPN 7), which produce commodities including sugar, palm oil and rubber.
The planned IPOs will not happen before the formation a holding company for the plantation firms, part of the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry's grand strategy, Rajasa told reporters.
Last November, PTPN 7 said it aimed to sell a 30 percent stake via an initial public offering, worth up to 2 trillion rupiah ($164.41 million) in the second half of this year. ($1 = 12165 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.