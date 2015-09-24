WASHINGTON, Sept 24 A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 6.9 struck off Irian Jaya in Indonesia on Thursday at a depth of 39.9 miles (64 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 15 miles (24 km) north north-west of the city of Sorong, USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Lisa Lambert)