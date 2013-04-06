Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 3
ZURICH, March 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
SYDNEY, April 6 A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia's mountainous West Papua province on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The quake hit 256 km (159 miles) east of Enarotali and was 58 km (36 miles) deep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
An Indonesian meteorological survey official said the quake struck on land and there was no danger of a tsunami off the thinly populated province, formerly called Irian Jaya, in Indonesia's far east.
The sprawling Indonesian archipelago is on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire" and gets regular earthquakes.
A magnitude 9.1 quake struck the northern Indonesian province of Aceh in 2004 triggering huge tsunami waves which killed more than 230,000 people in 13 countries around the Indian Ocean.
NEW DELHI, March 3 State-run gas company GAIL (India) Ltd has signed a time-swap deal with Swiss trader Gunvor to sell some of its U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources said, as the Indian firm tries to ease the burden of its costly foreign LNG supplies.
* Dollar supported as market prices for March 15 Fed rate hike