Residents ride a motorcycle to higher ground after an earthquake struck off the west coast of Sumatra in the city of Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia March 2, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Iggoy el Fitra/Antara Foto

JAKARTA There is no information on any deaths from a major earthquake that struck off Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Wednesday, an official with the country's search and rescue agency told Reuters.

"Up until now, there is no information about deaths," said Heronimus Guru, the agency's deputy head of operations.

Guru earlier told Reuters the earthquake had killed some people, but that he did not know how many.

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Nick Macfie)