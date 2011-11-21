Occidental Petroleum posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 9 Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, compared with a year earlier, when the company incurred a one-time charge of $5.05 billion.
JAKARTA Nov 21 Workers at Indonesia's state-owned railway operator Kereta Api plan a strike on Dec 6 to demand the government gives the firm subsidised fuel, disrupting train services across Southeast Asia's biggest economy, a union leader said on Monday.
The workers worry that company losses at the firm could lead to a future cut in benefits or job losses, said Sri Nugroho, the head of the workers union.
The strike is the latest in a series of recent industrial disputes in Indonesia, which uses trains to transport coal, fuel and goods as well as passengers. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
Feb 9 Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, compared with a year earlier, when the company incurred a one-time charge of $5.05 billion.
* Adds to string of problems at world's No.2 copper mine (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates prices in paragraph 2)