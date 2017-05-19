JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's finance minister
said that after a rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's, the
government will focus on keeping the state budget credible and
effective.
"Indonesia will try to reach its development goals without
having to resort to an unsustainable budget," Sri Mulyani
Indrawati told reporters on Friday.
Indrawati said the upgrade to investment grade could help
boost investment in Indonesia and allow it reach economic growth
of 5.4-6.1 percent in 2018.
In recent quarters, Indonesia has had annual growth of 5
percent or less.
Earlier on Friday, S&P upgraded Indonesia's sovereign
ratings to investment grade, a long-awaited move that sent
Jakarta shares soaring on hopes it could spur a wave of
investment into Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
