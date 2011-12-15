BRIEF-General Motors files for potential mixed shelf offering
* General Motors Co files for mixed shelf offering; amount not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2lgJcrN Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Fitch Ratings upgraded Indonesia's credit status on Thursday by one notch to BBB minus, the first ratings agency to give the emerging market an investment grade.
"The upgrades reflect the country's strong and resilient economic growth, low and declining public debt ratios, strengthened external liquidity and a prudent overall macro policy framework," said Philip McNicholas, director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings group.
Financial markets have long expected Indonesia's ratings to be upgraded to investment grade, which will lower the country's borrowing costs and close the gap with the so-called BRIC nations of Brazil, Russia, India and China.
Fitch's rivals, Standard & Poor's and Moody's, both rate Indonesia at the highest non-investment level. (Wriitng by Neil Fullick; Editing Ian Geoghegan)
Feb 7 TSG Consumer Partners LLC, a private equity firm specializing in consumer products, named Chase Brogan as principal.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).