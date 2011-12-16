* Corruption and infrastructure are concerns
* Growth and fiscal discipline seen as strong
* Fitch also upgrades some corporate debt issuers
* Limited financial market reaction; rupiah rises
* Philippines expects ratings upgrade too
(Adds S&P on Philippines, comments from Fitch)
By Aditya Suharmoko and Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, Dec 16 Indonesia's return to
investment-grade status shines a brighter spotlight on both its
economic successes and its failure to contain corruption,
although it may be a few more months before the upgrade lures
many new investors.
Southeast Asia's largest economy was already seen as an
emerging market star, with strong economic growth, limited trade
exposure to Europe's debt troubles, and public finances that
would be the envy of most advanced economies.
Fitch's upgrade late on Thursday, the first to restore
Indonesia's investment status since 1997, pointed out all of
those positives but also noted trouble spots -- namely
corruption and poor infrastructure.
"There are still corruption cases," Indonesia's President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Friday.
"I think this is correct, therefore, let's all of us guard
our politics well to spur our economic growth," he added.
The credit rating upgrade was widely expected, although most
analysts had predicted the move would come in early 2012.
It highlighted the contrast between fast-growing emerging
markets with healthy fiscal books, and struggling advanced
economies shouldering heavy debt burdens.
Standard & Poor's has warned that it may downgrade European
sovereign ratings en masse because of political failure to
address the debt crisis.
Many investment funds are barred from buying "junk" rated
bonds, and cannot invest until at least two of the major ratings
agencies deem the debt investment grade. That means they will
probably shy away from Indonesia's credit markets until Moody's
or S&P follows Fitch.
That factor limited the financial market impact on Friday.
The rupiah rose against the dollar, but it is still well
off levels seen in late July, just before worries about U.S. and
European debt triggered a global bout of risk aversion.
Indonesian bonds were bid higher, and the cost of insuring
its debt against default fell.
"Emerging market investors that already access the market
won't change their stance because of this, and investors who
invest in investment-grade paper won't go rushing in,
particularly when the other two agencies haven't revised their
ratings," Kenneth Akintewe, Singapore-based portfolio manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
Fitch also upgraded ratings for a handful of Indonesian
corporate debt issuers, including three telecoms companies and
three utilities.
Andrew Colquhoun, senior director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific
sovereign debt team, said Indonesia's rating may stay toward the
bottom of the investment-grade spectrum "potentially for some
time" because of concerns over corruption, infrastructure
deficiencies and low average incomes.
Fitch raised Indonesia's rating by one notch to BBB minus,
the lowest level on the 10-step investment-grade ladder, putting
the country on a par with India, Colombia and Morocco. It said
the outlook on the ratings was stable.
PHILIPPINES NEXT?
Foreigners hold about 31 percent of Indonesia's debt, which
can be a mixed blessing. Although it signals global investor
interest and confidence, it also makes the country more
vulnerable to rapid capital outflows when sentiment turns.
That happened earlier this year, after Europe's growing debt
troubles prompted investors to pull money out of riskier
options. Foreign holdings of Indonesian debt dropped by 12
percent between from August to September alone.
Indonesia plans to issue about $26.5 billion in government
bonds in 2012 to cover a budget deficit of 1.5 percent of the
country's gross domestic product.
The finance ministry said on Thursday -- before the upgrade
was publicly announced -- that it would pull forward some of its
2012 bond issuance because of concerns about the global economy,
and aimed to complete as much as 60 percent of its target in the
first half of the year.
It was planning a global bond in the first quarter.
Indonesia will not be the only emerging Asian economy vying
for investor interest early next year. The Philippines is
planning a $1.5 billion bond as well.
The two countries are often grouped together in investors'
minds. Both were widely expected to be upgraded in early 2012,
and Philippines Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima expressed some
disappointment that his country was passed over.
"We should also be upgraded," he said.
S&P revised its Philippines' outlook to positive from stable
on Friday but did not raise its rating. Purisima said he
welcomed the move, but still thought that the country was
underrated by S&P and other rating agencies.
In June, Fitch upgraded the country's credit rating to
within one notch below investment grade.
"The more accurate credit rater is the market," Purisima
said, noting that the cost of insuring Philippines' 5-year debt
against default was similar to that of Indonesia's.
Philip McNicholas, a Fitch director, said
Indonesia's per capita GDP was about double that of the
Philippines, and its growth trajectory was higher, which argued
in favour of it earning a quicker upgrade.
Indonesia's bonds had been trading like investment grade
assets with relatively low yields before the upgrade, so it may
not alter borrowing costs all that much, said Gundy Cahyadi, an
economist at OCBC in Singapore.
It may, however, help boost its risk profile and attract
more foreign investment into the economy, he said.
Indonesia's parliament approved a long-awaited land
acquisition measure on Friday that could help speed
infrastructure development.
But hopes for a flood of new foreign direct investment that
would quickly modernise Indonesia may be misplaced.
"One only needs to look at India, which has failed to
attract the sort of inward FDI that one might expect, to know
that investment grade status is by no means the be all and end
all," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, director of Asian economics
at Credit Suisse in Singapore.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar, Rachel Armstrong and
Cerelia Lim in Singapore, Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema in
Manila, and Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Writing by Emily Kaiser;
Editing by Neil Fullick)