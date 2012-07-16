Sterling holds up against nervous euro, eyes on CPI and retail data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
July 16 Moody's Investors Service on Monday said the outlook for Indonesia's Baa3 sovereign rating remained stable, citing the country's strong growth, low government debt and recent track record of prudent fiscal management.
The agency said the rating was based on Indonesia's moderate to high economic strength, low to moderate institutional strength, moderate government financial strength, and moderate susceptibility to event risk.
The conclusions were detailed in Moody's annual credit analysis of Indonesia. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 13 The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen with another round of solid gains on Monday as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade which dominated the aftermath of Donald Trump's election in November but has stalled this year.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.