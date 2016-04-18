UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA, April 18 Indonesia's government will temporarily halt all land reclamation in north Jakarta until all regulatory and environmental conditions are met, senior cabinet minister Rizal Ramli said on Monday.
The decision could delay the development of a multi-billion- dollar project by PT Agung Podomoro Land. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts