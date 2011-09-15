(Repeats to attach to alert)

JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesian infrastructure company Adhi Karya and South Korea's Goldstar Co Ltd have been awarded a $1.5 billion residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) project, Mochamad Harun, a spokesman for national energy company Pertamina, said. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)