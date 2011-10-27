JAKARTA Oct 27 Indonesia's parliament on Thursday approved a long-delayed bill creating a new financial regulator to oversee a growing financial industry in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The new regulator, to be known as the OJK, will take over the supervision of banks, brokerages and insurance firms from the central bank and capital market watchdog Bapepam-LK starting from 2013.

The move to create the OJK came after many Indonesian banks collapsed in the 1997/98 financial crisis. Indonesia's government bailed out a small lender in the 2008 global financial crisis.

The bill creating the OJK was meant to be approved last year, but lawmakers have been wrangling over the composition of its nine-member board of commissioners.

They agreed last week that one board seat will be allocated for both the central bank and the finance ministry, while seven other seats require parliamentary approval, according to a draft of the bill seen by Reuters.

"The OJK is outside the government, which means the OJK is not under the government's authority," finance minister Agus Martowardojo said in a speech to parliament on Thursday.

Analysts have said Bank Indonesia has improved banking supervision in recent years, and some were skeptical whether the OJK could do a better job at a time of global economic uncertainty. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)