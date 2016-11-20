JAKARTA Nov 20 A well-connected Indonesian
marine renewable energy company and OpenHydro, a unit of French
state-owned naval defence company DCNS, aim to be the first to
plug into the vast untapped tidal energy potential of the
world's biggest archipelago.
Renewables have so far played little part in Indonesia's
power sector, despite the country sitting on the world's biggest
geothermal reserves and being bathed in sunshine, crowded out by
an abundance of cheap coal and bureaucratic bottlenecks.
But declining costs of renewable electricity and a new push
by President Joko Widodo to develop renewables in the remote
eastern parts of the archipelago are changing the picture.
With narrow straits straddling the Indian and Pacific
oceans, Indonesia has significant tidal power potential, and PT
Arus Indonesia Raya (AIR) and OpenHydro plan to build the
country's first such project.
"This project is important for Indonesia and the world so we
can stop burning coal," AIR president director Panji Adhikumoro
Soeharto told Reuters.
OpenHydro, a company specialising in the design and
manufacture of marine turbines to generate renewable energy from
tidal streams, already has projects in Japan, Britain, France
and Canada.
The AIR and OpenHydro model would appeal to renewable energy
investors because it is relatively inexpensive and low in
maintenance compared with other renewables, said Soeharto,
grandchild of former Indonesian president Suharto.
"We're doing the investment ourselves, with banks," he said.
He did not say how much had been invested so far.
According to the partners, Indonesia has the potential for
up to 60 gigawatts of tidal power, more than Indonesia's total
electricity capacity of just over 50 gigawatts last year.
Land and permitting issues that often hold up power
infrastructure projects should be no obstacle for AIR, Soeharto
said, referring to plans to build a factory in Indonesia and
utilise 70 percent local content in their turbines.
The turbines, which sit on the seabed, can cost up to $7
million each in Europe, a cost PT AIR plans to slash to as
little as $4 million, Soeharto said.
"The only thing we can't produce is the magnets - French
technology. Maybe in future we'll study this."
Over the next three years, the two companies plan to develop
up to 20 2-megawatt turbines in a pilot tidal array in the Bali
strait, which will supply power directly to state energy company
Pertamina, Soeharto said.
According to a release on the DCNS website, the Indonesian
project is targeted to reach 300MW of installed capacity by
2023.
TURNING TIDE?
Indonesia wants renewable energy to make up around a quarter
of its total by 2025 from around 5 percent now, though critics
have questioned its seriousness in meeting its climate goals,
and its overall plans to ramp up power production have got off
to a slow start.
Yet attitudes toward renewable energy among Asian investors
are changing as costs come down and environmental pressures
mount, a Singapore-based hedge fund manager told Reuters.
Over the past two years the cost of producing solar and
onshore wind power had begun to reach a level where it was
competitive with fossil fuels, below 10 cents per kilowatt hour,
he said.
"It is beginning to happen."
India and China, Indonesia's two biggest coal buyers, are
accelerating the global transformation from coal to cleaner
energy sources. Some of Indonesia's biggest coal miners, such as
state-owned Bukit Asam and Adaro, are also
diversifying into renewables.
"Renewable energy is a must. It's no longer an option. We
don't have any choice," recently appointed deputy energy
minister Arcandra Tahar said at a forum in Jakarta last week.
While incentives will be needed to kickstart renewable
developments in Indonesia, on a per-kilowatt-hour basis they may
already be cheaper than the diesel that many remote islands
currently rely on for power, Tahar said.
By assisting state electricity company Perusahaan Listrik
Negara (PLN) to develop renewable energy, Indonesia
could phase out diesel use and reduce its costly fuel subsidy
bill, Tahar said, adding that his office was making this a
priority over the next three years.
"Our focus now is on providing incentives and regulating
prices that are acceptible to all sides," Dadan Kusdiana,
secretary at the Renewable Energy Directorate, told Reuters.
A spokesman for PLN said it was "wide open" to developing
hybrid power systems in remote areas, combining renewables with
traditional generators to guarantee electricity is available 24
hours a day.
"We have to be oriented so that we reduce the cost of
electricity," PLN spokesman Made Suprateka told Reuters.
