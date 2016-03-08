JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesia information minister Rudiantara said the government is targeting $130 billion in e-commerce transactions by 2020 as its opens up investment in the sector to foreign investors.

In 2014, the minister said estimated transactions in e-commerce were $12 billion, and foreacst it would rise to $25 billion in 2016. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)