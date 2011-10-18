JAKARTA Oct 17 Sixty-six people from 12 nations
are powering their way from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to
Bangkok, Thailand's capital, in a race against time, mechanical
breakdown and climactic extremes -- using Asia's ubiquitous auto
rickshaws.
The rickshaw rally, organised by the secretariat of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a UK-based
global adventure company, aims to raise money for charity and
show that the region's diverse nations are connected.
The three-wheeled vehicles, each with a half-horsepower
engine, set off from Jakarta on Sunday, headed first for Sumatra
island. After crossing the Straits of Malacca to Malaysia's
Penang, they will travel to Satun in Thailand and then to the
goal in Bangkok -- a distance of some 3,000 km (1,864 miles).
The race is scheduled to end on Oct 30.
Some participants were already concerned about the
dependability of their unorthodox vehicles, an inexpensive
transport mainstay in many Asian nations sometimes known as
"tuk-tuks" -- but one not particularly famous for travelling
long distances.
"At first I thought yeah, yeah, no problem, but after sort
of taking it for a drive yesterday...I think two of the other
teams are already breaking down with the test drive and I'm
thinking okay, that's lowering the chances a lot," Mark Poot
from Australia told Reuters Television ahead of the race.
But ASEAN Secretary General Surin Pitsuwan reassured the
participants that they could make it to the finish line.
"We have been guaranteed by the manufacturers in Solo
(Indonesia) that they would make it to Bangkok," he said at a
ceremony ahead of the start.
"The purpose of the rickshaw run or rally is to demonstrate
to the ASEAN people and the people of the world that ASEAN is
indeed connected."
Pitsuwan was also sure that the racing teams will have no
trouble reaching Bangkok despite heavy flooding around the city,
and the participants themselves were determined.
"We will make it, even if we push it we will get there,"
Poot said.
ASEAN is trying to improve transport connections in the vast
region, as well as cultural and economic links, ahead of a
planned single trading market that would encompass some 500
million people.
The group comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia,
Singapore, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and the
Philippines.
