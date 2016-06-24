JAKARTA, June 24 Seven Indonesian sailors have
been taken hostage in the Sulu Sea in the southern Philippines,
Indonesia's foreign minister said on Friday, the latest in a
string of abductions in the waters between the two Southeast
Asian neighbours.
"We got confirmation (yesterday) of an incident of
kidnapping involving Indonesian crew of a ship," Indonesian
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters. He said the
hijackings were carried out by two different armed groups.
Six of the 13 crew on board were freed, Marsudi said, and
were on their way back to Indonesia.
The kidnappings come after the governments of Indonesia, the
Philippines, and Malaysia agreed last month to carry out
coordinated patrols to secure the region's busy waterways.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Paul Tait)