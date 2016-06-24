* Unclear if Abu Sayyaf behind latest attack
* Filipino woman abducted with executed Canadian freed
* Indonesia to keep moratorium on coal until Manila secures
waters
(Adds Philippines' leader Duterte comments to confront Abu
Sayyaf)
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Manuel Mogato
JAKARTA/MANILA June 24 Indonesia said on Friday
a halt on coal shipments to the Philippines will remain in place
until Manila can secure its waters after seven Indonesian
sailors were kidnapped, the latest in a string of abductions.
Philippine authorities could not immediately confirm the
hostage-taking but said a Filipino woman held since September
was freed on Friday by Abu Sayyaf, an Islamist militant group
that has amassed tens of millions of dollars from kidnappings
for ransom.
It was unclear whether the sailors were taken by Abu Sayaff,
which has beheaded two Canadian nationals in recent weeks after
ransom deadlines passed. The group is still holding men from
Japan, the Netherlands and Norway.
Indonesia is concerned that piracy in the Sulu Sea area, a
major sea traffic corridor for the world's top thermal coal
exporter, could reach levels previously seen in Somalia.
"The moratorium on coal exports to the Philippines will be
extended until there is a guarantee for security from the
Philippines government," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno
Marsudi told reporters.
Indonesia supplies 70 percent of the Philippines' coal
import needs, which Indonesian data shows stood at about 15
million tonnes, worth around $800 million, last year.
Analysts say $40 billion worth of cargo passes through the
Sulu Sea area a year, including supertankers from the Indian
Ocean that cannot use the crowded Malacca Strait.
Marsudi said earlier the seven Indonesians were kidnapped by
two different armed groups in attacks on a tugboat towing a
coal-carrying barge and that the government would "try all
options to free the hostages".
Fourteen Indonesians were abducted in two separate assaults
on tugboats in March and April but were freed in May. In April,
the Indonesian navy instructed all commercial vessels to avoid
piracy-prone waters near the southern Philippines.
Filipino captive Marites Flor, abducted from an upscale
resort in September along with Canadian Robert Hall, was freed
at dawn on Friday on Jolo, an army spokesman said. Hall was
beheaded on June 13.
In Davao City, President-elect Rodrigo Duterte said they
were "able to negotiate" for the release of two captives, a
Norwegian man and Filipino woman.
"The kidnapped Norwegian could not get out yet because he
could not cross because of the rough seas," Duterte said, adding
"there will be time that I will have to confront the Abu
Sayyaf".
Alarmed at the frequency of attacks, port authorities in
some areas of Indonesia, particularly Kalimantan on Borneo, have
stopped issuing permits to ships taking coal to the southern
Philippines.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA and Enrico
Dela Cruz in MANILA; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Randy Fabi;
Editing by Martin Petty)