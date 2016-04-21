JAKARTA, April 21 The Indonesian Navy has
instructed all commercial vessels to avoid piracy-prone waters
around the southern Philippines, a spokesman for the Indonesian
military said on Thursday, following a spate of kidnappings and
piracy in recent weeks.
"The Indonesian Navy, through the Western Sea Security
Cluster, is increasing the intensity of patrols up to the
exclusive economic zone border with the Philippines and Malaysia
to prevent acts of piracy and hijacking," Indonesian military
spokesman Tatang Sulaiman told Reuters in a text message.
The busy shipping route along Indonesia's maritime border
with the Philippines carries $40 billion worth of cargo each
year, notably fully laden supertankers from the Indian Ocean
that cannot use the crowded Malacca Strait.
"The most important thing for the Indonesian military is how
in the near term to implement an MOU (memorandum) on coordinated
patrols between Indonesian, Philippine and Malaysian armed
forces in that maritime region," Sulaiman said.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Additional reporting by Bernadette
