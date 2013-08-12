JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesian health services
provider PT Siloam International Hospitals, controlled by the
Lippo Group, will sell 14 percent of its shares through an
initial public offering next month to fund the purchase of new
hospitals and health clinics.
The firm is offering 162.75 million shares at a price yet to
be determined, according to a company statement released on
Monday.
Siloam Hospital earlier this year said it planned to raise
$200 million from a total valuation of more than $1 billion, but
that sale has been downsized due to weakness on the local
sharemarket.
The IPO plan comes after a Lippo auction last year failed to
raise the targeted $300 million for a minority stake in Siloam,
although global buyout funds including Blackstone Group LP
and KKR & Co LP showed interest.
The shares are due to be listed on Sept 12. Ciptadana
Securities and Credit Suisse Group are the IPO
underwriters.
Most of Indonesia's IPOs have been downsized this year on
reduced appetite due to global market volatility and pricey
valuations.
Indonesian property stocks have risen 34.5 percent
so far this year, outperforming the broader Jakarta Composite
Index which is up 7.5 percent.
($1 = 10,285 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Stephen
Coates)