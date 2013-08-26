JAKARTA Aug 26 Indonesia's biggest private
hospital operator, PT Siloam International Hospitals, reduced
its initial public offering (IPO) size to 1.48 trillion rupiah
($133 million) from 2.3 trillion on next month's listing, an IFR
report said on Monday.
The company now plans to sell 156.1 million shares at the
price range of 9,000 to 9,500 rupiah. The shares are due to be
listed on Sept. 12.
Ciptadana Securities and Credit Suisse Group are
the IPO underwriters.
($1 = 10,780 rupiah)
