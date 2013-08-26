JAKARTA Aug 26 Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, PT Siloam International Hospitals, reduced its initial public offering (IPO) size to 1.48 trillion rupiah ($133 million) from 2.3 trillion on next month's listing, an IFR report said on Monday.

The company now plans to sell 156.1 million shares at the price range of 9,000 to 9,500 rupiah. The shares are due to be listed on Sept. 12.

Ciptadana Securities and Credit Suisse Group are the IPO underwriters.

($1 = 10,780 rupiah) (Reporting by Subramanyan Anuradha; Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)