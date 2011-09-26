JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesia's oil and gas regulator, BP Migas, is seeking to renegotiate a contract to swap gas supplies with Singapore buyers, the watchdog said on Monday.

Singapore now absorbs gas supplies allocated for Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia's state-owned electricity company, from JOB Pertamina-Talisman Jambi Merang's block.

"The Singapore buyer has agreed that the gas supply can be returned to its former allocation (PLN). Discussions on this are ongoing this week" said BP Migas spokesman, Gde Pradnyana.

The swap mechanism would replace the remaining gas supply with several other producers, including the Jambi Merang block operated by Pertamina and Talisman Energy Inc , and the Koridor block operated by ConocoPhillips .

Terms and conditions have been agreed but must await Indonesian government approval.

The gas supply renegotiation was requested by PLN to fulfil Indonesia's domestic demand. BP Migas is expected to announce the results next month.

Indonesia's 20-year gas export contract with Singapore is due to expire in 2013. It is mainly fed by Koridor block with a capacity of 225-300 mmscfd. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)