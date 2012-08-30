* Chinese target aluminium smelters to ensure supply
* Move comes after Indonesian push for metal processing
* Indonesia to ban all raw ore exports from 2014
By Yayat Supriatna and Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Aug 30 Chinese firms plan to invest
$8.6 billion on aluminium and iron smelter projects in
Indonesia, the industry minister said on Thursday, in a bid to
guarantee supplies of metals under threat from a ban on exports
of mineral ores from 2014.
Indonesia, a major supplier of metal ores to top consumer
China, is trying to drive investment in the metal processing
sector by imposing a 20 percent tax on raw ore exports ahead of
an outright ban.
China is the largest consumer and producer of aluminium and
Indonesia supplied almost 80 percent of the 25 million tonnes of
bauxite it bought in the first half of the year. However,
imports from Indonesia slumped in June in July, after the tax
was imposed.
The planned investment appears to be the biggest to date by
Chinese firms in Indonesia's metal processing sector, and if
realised, would a success for the government's policy.
"The projects are forward moves in the metal refining
industry in Indonesia," Industry Minister Mohamad Hidayat said
after a signing ceremony attended by representatives of the
three Chinese firms.
Hidayat named the companies as Beijing Shuang Zhong Li
Investment Management Co, Ltd, Oriental Mining and Minerals
Resources Co Ltd. and Rui Tong Investment Co Ltd.
Oriental Mining is an established steel producer but Chinese
industry sources said they were not familiar with the other two
companies.
SECURING SUPPLIES
Hidayat said Shuang Zhong Li planned to invest $7.1 billion
to build an alumina refinery with a total production capacity of
1.8 million tonnes per year and an aluminium smelter with a
total production capacity of 600,000 tonnes of aluminium ingot
per year and a 1,250 MW power plant in West Kalimantan or Riau.
The other two firms plan to invest $1.5 billion on a direct
reduced iron (DRI) plant with a total production capacity of 6
million tonnes per year in West Java, Hidayat added.
Both projects are to be carried out in stages, with the
first completed by 2015 and the last by 2020.
Under the new Indonesian regulations, firms now have to
submit plans to either build smelters or to process their ore
locally, before being allowed to export raw ore from Indonesia.
Analysts said the decision to build smelters in Indonesia
made sense for Chinese metal producers.
"Effectively they are losing a source of bauxite imports so
you can replace it either by importing alumina from Australia,
boosting bauxite imports from Guinea, or you can look at
building some refineries in Indonesia," said Ivan Szpakowski, a
metals analyst at Credit Suisse.
Chinese imports of bauxite from Indonesia fell 93 percent in
July, while imports from Australia doubled, Chinese trade data
shows. Chinese imports of iron ore in July fell 68 percent from
Indonesia, and more than doubled from countries such as Chile,
Mongolia and New Zealand.
Heng Kun, a senior analyst at China-based brokerage Essence
Securities and who has been following the aluminium sector for
years, expects more Chinese alumina producers to build smelters
in Indonesia.
But like other analysts, Heng was cautious about the scale
of these investments, especially in the current economic climate
and as China's own growth slows.
"They have agreed the investment for now," he said,
referring to the recent projects. "But how much the Chinese
investor will put into these projects is hard to predict. They
can say that they are having problems and cut the investment."
Earlier this month, industry sources said three of China's
biggest alumina producers were planning to invest into bauxite
mines and refineries in Indonesia.
One of these firms, Bosai Minerals Group Co Ltd, said on
Thursday it had shortlisted an Indonesian partner for a $1
billion alumina plant on Bintan island which it expects to start
production of 2 million tonnes per year by the start of 2015.
"We do not rule out building a smelting facility in
Indonesia in the future. This alumina plant is the first step,"
said a Bosai Minerals spokesman.
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce has said the country
needs around 30 smelters to process various metals as part of a
government drive to turn the country from an exporter of raw
commodities into a manufacturing nation.
