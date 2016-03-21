UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesia protested on Monday against what it described as an infringement of its waters by a Chinese coast guard vessel near a disputed area of the South China Sea at the weekend, the foreign minister in Jakarta said.
Foreign minister Retno Marsudi met Chinese embassy representatives in Jakarta after the incident involving a Chinese coast guard vessel, a Chinese fishing vessel, and an Indonesian patrol ship in the northern Natuna Sea.
"At the meeting we conveyed our strong protest (over) ... the breach by the Chinese coast guard of Indonesia's sovereign rights," Marsudi told reporters in a press conference.
China claims vast swaths of the South China Sea, where several Southeast Asian countries also have overlapping claims. Indonesia, however, remains a non-claimant. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.