JAKARTA, Sept 24 Indonesia will temporarily
allow state-owned firms, including oil company PT Pertamina, to
hedge some foreign exchange exposure in view of the recent sharp
falls in the rupiah.
The move reverses a 2008 policy which barred state-owned
firms from such practices, arguing that this could lead to
losses for the state.
State-owned Enterprises Minister Dahlan Iskan told Reuters
on Tuesday that the move would only be in effect until
conditions normalise and that the firms were still not allowed
to hedge foreign currency debt.
"We will allow them to hedge during this volatile time
because it will help the rupiah position," the minister said.
In recent weeks, the rupiah has fallen sharply in recent
weeks. Since the start of the year, it has lost about 16 percent
against the dollar, making it Asia's worst performing currency.
The rupiah's tumble has been driven by concerns over
Indonesia's widening current account deficit, itself a result of
high fuel imports by the former OPEC member.
The Finance Ministry has estimated that Pertamina
, the country's biggest oil importer, needs on average
$150 million a day for its transactions.
