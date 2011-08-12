JAKARTA Aug 12 Steel consumption in Indonesia
in 2011 will rise as much as 3.8 percent compared to last year,
due to a rise in state funded projects, said an official at
Krakatau Steel , the country's biggest steel maker.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, is forecast to
consume 8.2-8.3 million tonnes of steel this year, compared with
8 million tonnes in 2010, Irvan Kamal Hakim, Krakatau Steel's
marketing director told a news conference late on Thursday.
Cement sales, also an indicator of economic growth in
Indonesia, rose 17 percent last month from a year ago, data from
the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI) showed, above the
group's forecast for a 6 percent rise, supported by demand for
housing, offices and hotel construction by the private sector.
Indonesia's second-quarter gross domestic product grew at a
robust 6.5 percent from a year ago, though the economic turmoil
in major trading partners the United States, Europe and Japan
are causing concerns to the region.
