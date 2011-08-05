JAKARTA Aug 5 Indonesia's stock market , Southeast Asia's best performing equity market, fell more than 5 percent on Friday, pulled lower by resources and banking stocks on fears the global economy may be stalling.

By 0254 GMT, the main index was down 4.3 percent, mirroring heavy selling elsewhere around the world after a string of weak U.S. data and amid fears that Europe's debt crisis may be worsening.

Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter Bumi Resources tumbled 5.5 percent and the nation's biggest lender Bank Mandiri fell 4.6 percent.

The index had risen 11.3 percent in the year-to-date through Thursday's close.

