JAKARTA Aug 26 Indonesia's state-controlled cement maker PT Semen Indonesia said it plans to buy back up to 1 trillion rupiah ($70.85 million) of its shares as their market value fell, but some other state firms said they have yet to decide whether to buy back their shares or not.

"In the near future we will do buyback because we don't want to lose the momentum," Ahyanizzaman, finance director at Semen Indonesia, told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the company has yet to appoint the broker that will conduct the buyback.

Shares of the cement maker have fallen by more than 50 percent this year on a slowing domestic economy and rising competition.

Indonesia's two largest state banks, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, as well as state-construction firm PT Wijaya Karya Tbk have not decided whether to buy back their shares, company executives said.

Indonesia state-controlled enterprise minister Rini Soemarno said 13 state firms will spend at least 10 trillion rupiah on buybacks to help support the Indonesian stock market, Southeast Asia worst performer, which has lost 20 percent so far this year. ($1 = 14,115.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)