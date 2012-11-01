JAKARTA Nov 1 Indonesia's capital market
regulator, Bapepam, has approved the stock exchange's plan to
start trading earlier next year, head of transaction Yunita
Linda Sari said on Thursday.
"Yes, the plan is approved. But the timing and start date
decision is with the stock exchange," she said to Reuters.
Last week, Indonesia stock exchange director Ito Warsito
said that as of Jan. 2, the exchange would start trading 30
minutes earlier at 9 a.m. (0200 GMT). It currently trades from
9.30 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time.
By starting trade earlier, Jakarta's bourse aims to
boost its daily trading value, which has dropped 12 percent to
4.8 trillion rupiah ($499.61 million) per day and has lagged
gains in Southeast Asian peers.
Indonesia's benchmark stock index has gained nearly
14 percent so far this year.
