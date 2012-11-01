JAKARTA Nov 1 Indonesia's capital market regulator, Bapepam, has approved the stock exchange's plan to start trading earlier next year, head of transaction Yunita Linda Sari said on Thursday.

"Yes, the plan is approved. But the timing and start date decision is with the stock exchange," she said to Reuters.

Last week, Indonesia stock exchange director Ito Warsito said that as of Jan. 2, the exchange would start trading 30 minutes earlier at 9 a.m. (0200 GMT). It currently trades from 9.30 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time.

By starting trade earlier, Jakarta's bourse aims to boost its daily trading value, which has dropped 12 percent to 4.8 trillion rupiah ($499.61 million) per day and has lagged gains in Southeast Asian peers.

Indonesia's benchmark stock index has gained nearly 14 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Kim Coghill)