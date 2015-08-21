JAKARTA Aug 21 Indonesia's main stock index fell 2 percent to its lowest since February 2014 amid the global market sell-off.

The index is set to post its worst weekly decline since the last week of April. It has lost 21 percent since its peak in April, and is seen entering a bear market.

Bankings stocks are among the biggest losers dragging the index lower. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)