JAKARTA, Dec 30 Indonesia's stock exchange said on Monday it will reduce trading sizes to 100 shares per lot from 500 shares starting next week, in an effort to increase market liquidity and attract more retail investors. The bourse will also increase the maximum volume order to 50,000 lots from 10,000 lots, effective Jan. 6. The Jakarta Composite index has fallen 2.4 percent so far this year, making it the worst performing market in Southeast Asia after Thailand. Trade volume has steadily dropped over the last five years with around 9 billion shares traded per day this year, compared to 27 billion shares per day in 2009. The exchange is also simplifying the number of categories of stock prices to three from five. The following table shows the new categories: Stock Price Price Fraction Maximum Price Movement < 500 rupiah 1 rupiah 20 rupiah 500 rupiah < 5 rupiah 100 rupiah 5,000 rupiah >= 5,000 rupiah 25 rupiah 500 rupiah Price fraction is the price change unit used in making a selling or buying bid. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Kim Coghill)