Indonesian shares slid as much as 2.15 percent by midday
to 4,103.9 on concerns of widening trade balance and high
inflation rate data.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate rose to 8.79 percent in
August, the highest since January 2009, the statistics bureau
said on Monday. Trade balance widened to record high of $2.31
billion in July.
Jakarta's Composite Index opened 0.3 percent higher
at 4,196.7, but slid 0.3 percent after the inflation and export
data was announced.
Banking and property stocks fell more
than 2 percent, led by state-controlled lenders Bank Mandiri
and Bank Rakyat Indonesia that both fell
more than 3 percent. Real estate developer Lippo Karawaci
plunged more than 6 percent.
1203 (0503 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Viparat
Jantrapapaweth,; Editing by Supriya Kurane)