JAKARTA Jan 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday
upgraded its call for Indonesian stocks to "neutral" from
"underweight", partially reversing a move it made in November.
The Indonesian government cut its business ties with
JPMorgan after the U.S. bank downgraded its investment
recommendation on Indonesian stocks to "underweight" from
"overweight" in a November research note.
"Redemption and bond volatility risks have now played out,
in our view. Bond volatility should now decay allowing us to
partially reverse November's tactical moves including upgrading
Indonesia to neutral," its equity research team wrote in a note
sent to clients on Monday and seen by Reuters, referring to $15
billion of capital flows out of emerging markets' bonds and
equities after the U.S. presidential election in early November.
JPMorgan's research team said "Indonesia's macro
fundamentals are strong, with high potential growth rate and low
debt/GDP with economic reform. Within Asia it was the biggest
beneficiary of bond inflows."
Indonesia's main benchmarket index has dipped so far
this year after gaining more than 15 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)