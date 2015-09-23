JAKARTA, Sept 23 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is considering pushing back a January deadline for listed companies to meet a requirement for having a minimum free float of 7.5 percent due to market volatility.

"There is a posibility for a delay, but we have not made any decision yet. We are monitoring the listed companies' efforts to meet the requirement," IDX director Samsul Hidayat told Reuters on Wednesday.

Some companies, like cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna Tbk , have been making plans to meet the minimum free-float requirement. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)